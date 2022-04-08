Seven years after accepting the job of superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools, Houston Barber announced earlier this week that he is stepping down to accept a position as deputy superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools, where he will assist in the planning, operation, supervision and evaluation of the district’s education programs and services.

“This is the single toughest decision my family and I have had to make in terms of next steps together with the focus on work and life,” Barber said of the new opportunity. “We will remain in the Frankfort community and my kids will continue to attend school in Frankfort Independent Schools.”

To say Barber left FIS — the school system that he attended growing up and graduated from in 1994 — better than he found it would be a major understatement.

Early in his tenure, the district partnered with Kentucky State University to allow Frankfort High School students to take dual credit courses in order to earn college credits. He saw that dream come to fruition in 2020 when every member of FHS’ graduating class left high school with college credit in at least one course.

Both Second Street School and Frankfort High saw increases in enrollment when in 2017 the district dropped its out-of district tuition from over $1,000 per year to $175 per year, a decrease of 82½%.

In 2018, FHS earned the distinct honor of placing 19th in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best High Schools in Kentucky rankings. FHS also was awarded a silver medal, meaning it was in the top 13% of Kentucky high schools.

Frankfort High also boasts a 100% four-year graduation rate, according to the Kentucky Department of Education school report card.

But Barber, who is and always has been a team player, credits the accomplishments made in Frankfort Independent Schools during his time as superintendent to the team he has built around him.

“The love I have for this school system and community is unwavering and deep-rooted to the core of my mind, body and spirit,” Barber stated in a Twitter post. “I am so grateful and thankful that the FIS Board of Education team afforded me the opportunity to collaborate with such wonderful teams and individuals to support the transformation of the lives of so many students in order that they become the best version of themselves.”

It’s safe to say his leadership has inspired and transformed the lives of countless students and their families in our community.

Thank you, Dr. Barber. You will be missed at FIS and we wish you the best of luck in your new endeavor.

