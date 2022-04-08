Seven years after accepting the job of superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools, Houston Barber announced earlier this week that he is stepping down to accept a position as deputy superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools, where he will assist in the planning, operation, supervision and evaluation of the district’s education programs and services.
“This is the single toughest decision my family and I have had to make in terms of next steps together with the focus on work and life,” Barber said of the new opportunity. “We will remain in the Frankfort community and my kids will continue to attend school in Frankfort Independent Schools.”
To say Barber left FIS — the school system that he attended growing up and graduated from in 1994 — better than he found it would be a major understatement.
Early in his tenure, the district partnered with Kentucky State University to allow Frankfort High School students to take dual credit courses in order to earn college credits. He saw that dream come to fruition in 2020 when every member of FHS’ graduating class left high school with college credit in at least one course.
Both Second Street School and Frankfort High saw increases in enrollment when in 2017 the district dropped its out-of district tuition from over $1,000 per year to $175 per year, a decrease of 82½%.
In 2018, FHS earned the distinct honor of placing 19th in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best High Schools in Kentucky rankings. FHS also was awarded a silver medal, meaning it was in the top 13% of Kentucky high schools.
Frankfort High also boasts a 100% four-year graduation rate, according to the Kentucky Department of Education school report card.
But Barber, who is and always has been a team player, credits the accomplishments made in Frankfort Independent Schools during his time as superintendent to the team he has built around him.
“The love I have for this school system and community is unwavering and deep-rooted to the core of my mind, body and spirit,” Barber stated in a Twitter post. “I am so grateful and thankful that the FIS Board of Education team afforded me the opportunity to collaborate with such wonderful teams and individuals to support the transformation of the lives of so many students in order that they become the best version of themselves.”
It’s safe to say his leadership has inspired and transformed the lives of countless students and their families in our community.
Thank you, Dr. Barber. You will be missed at FIS and we wish you the best of luck in your new endeavor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.