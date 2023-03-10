It has been a little more than a year since The State Journal took a stand for those who suffer from Substance Use Disorder (SUD) or drug addiction by making the conscious decision to refrain — on most occasions — from reporting on local drug possession cases.

The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) defines SUD as a mental disorder that affects a person’s brain and behavior leading to their inability to control their use of substances, such as legal or illegal drugs, alcohol and prescription medications.

