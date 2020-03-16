Question: What began arriving in mailboxes on Saturday, takes less than 10 minutes to complete and may be the single most important questionnaire you fill out in the next 10 years?

Answer: The 2020 U.S. Census.

Q: What is the Census?

A: Every 10 years — since 1790 — the U.S. Census Bureau sets out to count every person living in the country and its five territories, as is mandated by the U.S. Constitution.

Q: How do you get counted?

A: Each residence will receive an invitation to respond to the census in the mail this week. For the first time, respondents can fill out the census online, in addition to by phone and mail. Every one in the home should be counted and all information is kept confidential.

Q: What questions are on the census?

A: There are 12 questions, including: How many people live in the residence? What type of residence is it? What is your telephone number? What are the names, sex, ages, birthdates, races and relations of those who live in the home?

Q: Why is it important to fill out the census?

A: The information citizens provide in the census helps draw federal, state and local legislative districts; decision-making at all levels of government; attract new businesses to state and local areas; forecast future transportation and housing needs for all segments of the population; plan for hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and the location of other health services; and direct funds for service for people in poverty.

Q: Why does it matter if I respond?

A: According to statistics, more than $2,000 in federal funds is lost annually for each Kentuckian who isn’t counted. Over a 10-year period, that is $20,000 in funding that Frankfort would leave on the table.

Q: What if I don’t respond?

A: Between May and July, a census taker will follow up in person with households that don’t respond.

In 2010, the community response was a measly 78%. The Frankfort Complete Count Committee, which launched last year to encourage and increase participation rates, is hoping to boost that number by five percentage points to 83%.

Please set aside 5-10 minutes to fill out the census. It is one of the easiest ways to help our community.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription