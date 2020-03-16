Question: What began arriving in mailboxes on Saturday, takes less than 10 minutes to complete and may be the single most important questionnaire you fill out in the next 10 years?
Answer: The 2020 U.S. Census.
Q: What is the Census?
A: Every 10 years — since 1790 — the U.S. Census Bureau sets out to count every person living in the country and its five territories, as is mandated by the U.S. Constitution.
Q: How do you get counted?
A: Each residence will receive an invitation to respond to the census in the mail this week. For the first time, respondents can fill out the census online, in addition to by phone and mail. Every one in the home should be counted and all information is kept confidential.
Q: What questions are on the census?
A: There are 12 questions, including: How many people live in the residence? What type of residence is it? What is your telephone number? What are the names, sex, ages, birthdates, races and relations of those who live in the home?
Q: Why is it important to fill out the census?
A: The information citizens provide in the census helps draw federal, state and local legislative districts; decision-making at all levels of government; attract new businesses to state and local areas; forecast future transportation and housing needs for all segments of the population; plan for hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and the location of other health services; and direct funds for service for people in poverty.
Q: Why does it matter if I respond?
A: According to statistics, more than $2,000 in federal funds is lost annually for each Kentuckian who isn’t counted. Over a 10-year period, that is $20,000 in funding that Frankfort would leave on the table.
Q: What if I don’t respond?
A: Between May and July, a census taker will follow up in person with households that don’t respond.
In 2010, the community response was a measly 78%. The Frankfort Complete Count Committee, which launched last year to encourage and increase participation rates, is hoping to boost that number by five percentage points to 83%.
Please set aside 5-10 minutes to fill out the census. It is one of the easiest ways to help our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It’s about how many “ males” are in the population so as to know what kind of army the Government can “ summons” to fight in a war …? The other stuff is made up , and they can count the “ births “ and “deaths” easily without this BS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.