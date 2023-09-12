In the 1908 Boy Scouts handbook, “Scouting for Boys,” founder Robert Baden-Powell minted the motto “Be prepared.” In the book, he defined preparedness as “always in a state of readiness in mind and body to do your duty.”

September is National Preparedness Month and serves as a reminder of the importance of being ready for disasters and emergencies that can occur at any time — as we witnessed with the western Kentucky tornado outbreak a few years ago and more recently the historic flooding in the eastern part of the state.

