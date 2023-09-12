In the 1908 Boy Scouts handbook, “Scouting for Boys,” founder Robert Baden-Powell minted the motto “Be prepared.” In the book, he defined preparedness as “always in a state of readiness in mind and body to do your duty.”
September is National Preparedness Month and serves as a reminder of the importance of being ready for disasters and emergencies that can occur at any time — as we witnessed with the western Kentucky tornado outbreak a few years ago and more recently the historic flooding in the eastern part of the state.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has launched a month-long campaign focused on preparing older adults as well as their caregivers, who FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell called “instrumental in our efforts to help this vital community before, during and after disasters.”
17.6% of Kentucky’s population is composed of seniors, who —according to FEMA — face greater risks during extreme weather events and other emergencies. In fact, more than a quarter of applicants for FEMA disaster assistance are older than 65 with 44% living in rural areas.
The agency offers the following three steps to become better prepared:
• Assess your needs. Whether you care for pets, have children or a medical condition or a disability, consider the necessities your family needs to stay safe.
• Make a plan. What will you do, where will you go and what will you bring if disaster strikes? Build an emergency supply kit of items that meet your needs. Be sure to include enough food, water and other items to last for several days. Don’t forget prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and vitamins.
• Engage your support network. Get to know your neighbors who along with family and friends can provide emotional and practical support before, during and after a disaster. Make sure at least one person in your support circle has an extra key to your residence, can locate your emergency supplies and knows how to use lifesaving equipment or administer medicine.
Don’t be left unprepared. For more information, visit ready.gov
