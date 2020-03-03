March came in like a lion for many Tennesseans after a line of severe storms spawned tornadoes that touched down early Tuesday, killing at least 22 and demolishing dozens of roads, bridges, utilities, businesses and residences near Nashville.
At least 40 buildings collapsed and one twister near downtown carved a 10-mile path of destruction.
Ironically, the tornado outbreak struck during Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. Not only does the Tennessee tragedy serve as a reminder to us all of Mother Nature’s temperament this time of year but also about the importance of preparedness.
At 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday the National Weather Service and Kentucky Broadcasters Association will issue a tornado warning test message as part of a statewide drill.
Emergency management officials urge residents to make a plan in advance of inclement weather and offer the following advice:
• Designate a safe shelter in an interior room on the lowest level of a building away from windows and make sure everyone knows where to go. Put as many walls and floors between you and the tornado as possible. Basements are ideal but if there is no basement, select an interior bathroom, closet or enclosed space.
• Those who live in mobile homes or manufactured housing should get out and seek shelter in a permanent structure.
• Cover yourself and your head. Flying debris is the greatest danger in tornadoes, so have blankets or sleeping bags and bicycle or motorcycle helmets on hand. Crouch as low as possible to the floor, facing down.
• If you are in a vehicle, park it and keep the seatbelt on. Duck your head below the windows and cover it with your hands. Do not seek shelter under bridges.
• Those caught outdoors should face-down and flat on low ground, protect their heads with their arms and get away from trees and cars.
As we look forward to the warmer weather ahead, let us not forget how quickly spring weather in Kentucky can change. Have a plan in place at work, school and home and be prepared when severe weather strikes.
