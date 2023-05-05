Two benches were recently added in downtown Frankfort. And while they both honor African Americans with ties to the capital city, they also represent two very different but noteworthy time periods in our city’s history — one negative and other positive.
The first, a single slab of limestone located near the Singing Bridge on the corner of Wapping and St. Clair streets, is near the site of a historical marker where two Black men were lynched — Marshall Boston in 1894 and John Maxey in 1909 — and designed to be a place where visitors can “be seated together to discuss or contemplate the community history of this place,” according to Melanie VanHouten, founder of Josephine Sculpture Park, which sponsored the collaborative project along with the City of Frankfort, the Franklin County Arts Council and Focus on Race Relations-Frankfort.
California-based sculptor James Dihn, who designed the piece — which includes a “subtle bronze line that dissects the stone into two halves [and] serves as a reminder of the division in our community that allowed such atrocities to take place” and mirrors the path of the Kentucky River through Frankfort, said the sculpture is not meant to draw attraction to itself, but rather to ground the visitor and not detract from the adjacent historical marker.
Across the river, State Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, and family were on hand for the dedication of a “Positivity Bench” at Dolly Graham Park for his late mother, the park’s namesake and a longtime educator and director of playground programming for the city’s parks department.
Sponsored by the Frankfort/Lexington chapter of The Links, a nonprofit, volunteer service organization that has worked to “enrich, sustain and ensure the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other people of African ancestry,” the bench is designed to “encourage a positive environment of support, build an inclusive culture and be a safe space for people to talk about the issues affecting them.”
When asked about the honor, her son said, “My family and I are grateful that this park, and now this bench, lives on in her memory. I spent a lot of time here growing up. My grandparents lived on this land for over two decades. This place gave us so many positive memories, and today adds to it.”
We believe both benches are valuable assets to the community not only for the stories they tell but because of the stories that will be told on them.
