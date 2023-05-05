Two benches were recently added in downtown Frankfort. And while they both honor African Americans with ties to the capital city, they also represent two very different but noteworthy time periods in our city’s history — one negative and other positive.

The first, a single slab of limestone located near the Singing Bridge on the corner of Wapping and St. Clair streets, is near the site of a historical marker where two Black men were lynched — Marshall Boston in 1894 and John Maxey in 1909 — and designed to be a place where visitors can “be seated together to discuss or contemplate the community history of this place,” according to Melanie VanHouten, founder of Josephine Sculpture Park, which sponsored the collaborative project along with the City of Frankfort, the Franklin County Arts Council and Focus on Race Relations-Frankfort.

