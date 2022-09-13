For the second time in the past four months, Frankfort Independent Schools has suffered a massive blow to its school board. In early April former FIS Superintendent Houston Barber turned in his notice that he had accepted a deputy superintendent position at Fayette County Public Schools. Last week long-time FIS board member Amelia Berry announced she is stepping down from her post on Oct. 1 in a resignation letter.

Between the two, they put in 13 years serving the capital city. Barber, a 1994 Frankfort High School graduate, returned home after a six-year stint as principal at Fern Creek High and two years at the Academy @ Shawnee in the Jefferson County Public School system and was named FIS superintendent in July 2015.

