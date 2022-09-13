For the second time in the past four months, Frankfort Independent Schools has suffered a massive blow to its school board. In early April former FIS Superintendent Houston Barber turned in his notice that he had accepted a deputy superintendent position at Fayette County Public Schools. Last week long-time FIS board member Amelia Berry announced she is stepping down from her post on Oct. 1 in a resignation letter.
Between the two, they put in 13 years serving the capital city. Barber, a 1994 Frankfort High School graduate, returned home after a six-year stint as principal at Fern Creek High and two years at the Academy @ Shawnee in the Jefferson County Public School system and was named FIS superintendent in July 2015.
With a July 1 deadline for the selection of Barber’s replacement looming, the FIS board on June 28 unanimously chose Sheri Satterly, former assistant superintendent and chief academic officer of Danville Independent Schools among various other positions throughout her 18-year career, to fill the vacancy by approving a four-year, $110,000 annual base salary deal. Had an appointment not been made, the district would have been required to select an interim superintendent to serve until a permanent leader was put in place.
Berry, who was first elected to the FIS board in 2016, was the top vote-getter in her reelection bid in 2020 with 1,245 votes (34.62%). She plans to shift her focus to her role as project director for Just Say Yes, a program affiliated with the Franklin County Health Department that is committed to creating conditions that set young people up for success.
Stepping away from the board was not a decision that Berry took lightly — having contemplated it for more than a year.
“In fact, I had plans to resign in the spring and then Dr. Barber’s departure derailed that,” she told the board at a special-called meeting last week. Barber resigned as FIS superintendent in the spring.
“The reason is simple. There are not enough hours in my day to do what I’m meant to do for my family and my work and this district as a board member.”
The remaining board members aim to fill Berry’s vacancy within 60 days and will advertise for applicants for the position. Whoever gets the nod will fill the spot until the next general election in November 2023 and will be required to file for candidacy if he or she chose to continue in the role.
Berry added that she feels “good about where the district is,” thanks to Satterly’s leadership and that she has the utmost confidence in the district’s new superintendent, staff and board.
We appreciate Berry’s contributions toward the betterment of FIS students, families, administration, educators and staff. Thank you for serving this community.
