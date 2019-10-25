Author Wendell Berry received the first Kentucky Humanities Carl West Literary Award Thursday evening at the Kentucky Book Festival Preview Party at the Paul Sawyier Public Library, and we can’t think of anyone more deserving of the honor named after the book fair founder and longtime State Journal editor.
Berry, the 85-year-old novelist, poet, essayist, farmer and activist, accepted the award on behalf of the Kentucky writers — several of whom he said he is fortunate to call friends — who have inspired him over the years.
A Henry County native who has penned dozens of books, he was a “natural choice” for the inaugural award, according to Kentucky Humanities Council Executive Director Bill Goodman, who presented the accolade and was pleased to be back in Frankfort for the event, which will become a yearly occurrence.
West, who passed away in early 2016, founded the Kentucky Book Fair in 1981, and the Frankfort Convention Center was home to the event until 2017, when the state closed, then demolished the building. The two-day fair was moved to Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park and expanded to a six-day event to give readers more engagement with local and national authors.
The Kentucky Humanities Council took over the fair from the local organizing committee a few years back and has since renamed it the Kentucky Book Festival. This is the first year the organization has given the Carl West Literary Award.
Berry, who is a recipient of The National Humanities Medal, Jefferson Lecturer and Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, became the first living writer to be inducted into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame in 2015. He told the audience he was both impressed and grateful to receive the Carl West Literary Award and stressed the importance of the next generation continuing the state’s rich literary tradition.
“Every place needs its writers and artists. It needs its voice. Every place needs to be defended and that’s true in spades for Kentucky that has destroyed a lot of its places,” Berry added.