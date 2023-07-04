For the third time in as many years Kentucky’s Democratic governor and Republican secretary of state are stepping over party lines for the greater good of the commonwealth’s residents. On Thursday the pair signed emergency regulations to quickly implement a new state law designed to protect victims of domestic violence from their abusers.

Known as the Safe at Home Act, the legislation allows those fleeing domestic abuse situations to have their new home addresses redacted from public record without having to obtain a court order and strengthens an existing program that shields victims’ addresses from voter rolls.

