Perhaps it’s fitting that Gov. Matt Bevin had a few words of unsolicited advice for his political archnemesis Gov.-elect Andy Beshear. After all, the two have been barbs in each other’s sides for the last four years, so we really shouldn’t expect it to end now that the votes have been counted and Bevin has been unseated.
In an interview earlier this week, the governor offered Beshear the following tips: “do the hard things” and “don’t try to be popular.” Ironically, it was the latter — Bevin’s argumentative, aggressive style — that struck a sour note with voters and likely cost him the election.
The outgoing Republican governor said he willingly confronted tough issues such as the state’s pension systems — one of the worst funded in the country — making it easier for his successors.
“Who wouldn’t want to be the governor after the guy who cleans up all the crap? But the thing is this, we didn’t even clean up all the crap,” Bevin told The Associated Press, adding that the state’s underfunded public pension systems remain in “dire straits” and could eventually fail without structural changes.
However, his attempts to alter the pension systems resulted in thousands of protesting teachers converging on the Capitol in 2018; a pension measure being struck down on procedural grounds by the Kentucky Supreme Court after Beshear filed a lawsuit; and a special session that ended without a resolution.
Bevin also advised his successor not to “promise things you can’t deliver” — a jab at Beshear’s campaign guarantee to give public school teachers a $2,000 pay raise, a measure the incoming governor will need to convince Republican lawmakers to back.
Quite frankly, Bevin’s aggressive, confrontational style of leadership didn’t jibe with many Kentuckians. We say let the governor-elect do his job the way he wants to do it. After all, he earned it at the ballot box.