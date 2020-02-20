Though it is the state’s official motto — embroidered on the flag and written on the great seal of Kentucky — the words “united we stand, divided we fall” may have fallen on deaf ears for the estimated 3.4% of Kentuckians who are LGBTQ.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear made strides to change that, stepping from his office into the Capitol Rotunda to make a historic appearance at a gay-rights rally sponsored by the Fairness Campaign.
The governor received boisterous applause for becoming the state’s first sitting governor to attend the rally, which has been held since the '90s.
“To have the support in the highest office in the commonwealth of Kentucky is so meaningful for so many LGBTQ people who have never felt seen by lawmakers who can make a difference,” said Chris Hartman, Fairness Campaign executive director, who called Beshear’s attendance “politically courageous.”
In his remarks, the governor railed against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
“Diversity and inclusion, they aren’t buzz words. They are values. And the keys to making Kentucky stronger,” he said. “Kentucky cannot reach its full potential if all of our people don’t feel supported to be themselves.”
We couldn’t agree more. The history-making appearance by Beshear appropriately occurred in Frankfort, one of the 18 Kentucky municipalities that have passed a "fairness ordinance" banning LGBTQ discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.
Progress has been made, but there is still work to be done. For instance, cities with fairness ordinances only account for a little more than a quarter of the state’s population.
So, is the rookie governor worried about political backlash for his stance? Not a chance. He told the crowd, “It is the right thing to do.”
“You have not been heard nearly enough,” he added. “Let’s make sure that changes this (legislative) session.”
If Kentuckians truly believe in our state motto, then discrimination against one person is discrimination against all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.