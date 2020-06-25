If it has been a while since you have tuned in to Gov. Andy Beshear’s press briefings on COVID-19, you may not recognize the backdrop and may be wondering where the updates are taking place.

What started three months ago at a podium in a darkened room in the Capitol as a way to educate Kentuckians about the global health pandemic has occurred in three different locations in recent weeks.

In May, Beshear moved the press conference upstairs in the Capitol to the second floor courtroom of the Supreme Court. But for the past three weeks, the governor and staff have crossed the Kentucky River to hold the briefings downtown — first, at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History and, most recently, inside the Old Capitol.

Whether intentionally or not, Beshear is showcasing a few of the many historic landmarks Frankfort has to offer. And we, for one, are enjoying the free publicity for our city.

Even though the frequency of the governor’s COVID-19 press conferences has lessened, there are still a variety of local attractions where they could occur around the capital city, including in Beshear’s own home. In addition to the Governor’s Mansion, other options include the Old Governor’s Mansion at 420 High St. and Berry Hill Mansion at 700 Louisville Road.

Now that the weather has warmed, the floral clock on the Capitol grounds would provide a beautiful backdrop for an outdoor briefing. Another great outdoor venue would be the gardens and grounds at Liberty Hall Historic Site at 202 Wilkinson St.

Other options include the Kentucky Military History Museum at 125 E. Main St. and the Salato Wildlife Education Center at 1 Sportsman’s Lane.

The point is there are a variety of places locally where Beshear could hold his press conferences. It is our hope that the governor and his staff will consider highlighting some of the many other historic landmarks that call Frankfort home.

