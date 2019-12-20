Local news is the bedrock of America’s democracy, holding leaders accountable and keeping residents informed about what’s happening in their communities.
Without regular, high-quality news coverage, studies show that communities see increased government costs. People who are regular local news consumers are also more civically engaged than those who don’t consume news regularly, and are more likely to vote and to donate to causes important to them.
Quality news will not be available if news publishers cannot monetize their content and reinvest in reporting and newsgathering efforts. The “Journalism Competition and Preservation Act” would make this all possible.
The duopoly of Facebook and Google has been chipping away at news publishers’ ability to continue to provide the quality news communities need. Facebook and Google routinely profit off of newspapers’ original content. The duopoly earns 70% or more of every advertising dollar spent online, leaving publishers with literal pennies to help pay for news coverage.
That imbalance is part of why the news industry has lost more than 28,000 jobs since 2008 and why 1,800 communities have lost their local newspapers since 2004.
In Kentucky, 15 newspapers have shuttered since 2004. Three Kentucky counties have no local news outlet. And Kentucky is faring better than some other states.
The “Journalism Competition and Preservation Act,” which U.S. Sen. Rand Paul. R-Ky., has signed on to support, would grant news publishers a limited antitrust safe harbor to negotiate with the tech platforms for better business terms to support journalism. It would remove government from business negotiations so that news publishers can work together to create balance in negotiating with the duopoly.
Through the safe harbor, publishers big and small from Kentucky — and all 50 states — would be able to join together to ask companies like Google and Facebook for terms that would permit them to continue to provide their communities with the quality journalism they depend on. News publications such as ours would be able to negotiate arrangements with the tech companies that would give us what we need most, so we can continue to give you the news you need most.
Without the safe harbor bill, not only will news publishers suffer, but so will you, our readers. If news publishers can’t afford to pay journalists or continue publishing because they can’t get a better deal from the platforms, citizens are the ones who truly lose.
We thank Sen. Paul for supporting quality community journalism in Kentucky and across the country, and we encourage the rest of Congress to sign on to the “Journalism Competition and Preservation Act” and show their support.