If and when the much-talked-about riverfront development at Blanton’s Landing comes to fruition, we believe it could be a gamechanger for downtown Frankfort because the Kentucky River continues to be an untapped resource snaking through the center of the city — serving as a constant reminder of the numerous entertainment and recreational opportunities locals and visitors could enjoy if the riverfront were used to its full potential.

Earlier this week, MKSK consulting firm, hired by the city, released an update of an ongoing feasibility study on the project, which could include an outdoor entertainment venue, an overlook of the Kentucky River from Ann Street, a dock below the overlook and a land-based terrace to connect all three components at the property, which is located along the river beneath the East Main Street end of the Capital Avenue Bridge.

Community leaders are using the Downtown Master Plan as their guide but are also seeking the public’s input on the study at the city’s “Frankly Speaking” website, https://franklyspeakingky.com.

“It is really important that we want people to see this, we want people to interact with it. We want people to tell us what their questions are,” Community Engagement Project Manager Blair Hecker said. “I think we’re getting awesome feedback so far, but we don't want to put something out there that the community's not going to utilize and not going to meet their needs.”

Although a cost estimate and final design plans have yet to be determined, we believe the Blanton’s Landing project could have a significant economic impact on Frankfort.

Once a draft feasibility study is finalized, it will go before the city commission. A final version will be drafted after elected city officials give their feedback.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription