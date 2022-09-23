In Frankfort, the first weekend in October is becoming synonymous with the Bourbon on the Banks festival much in the same way as the first Saturday in May is known throughout the bluegrass state as Derby Day.
That’s definitely a plus for Diane Strong, executive director of the private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that hosts the festival, as well as the board of directors and the dozens of community volunteers. One of the reasons the two-day festival has staying-power is because it offers a little something for everyone.
The festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, with the free, family-friendly Bourbon Street on Broadway — a community festival that features a variety of performances from aerialists to fire-eaters. Event-goers can enjoy live music, downtown shopping opportunities and food and beverages from vendors.
From 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at River View Park, the main event features bourbon, wine and beer tastings, food vendors, live music, handmade bourbon-themed items from artisans as well as unique demonstrations and educational discussion designed as enrichment opportunities for bourbon enthusiasts.
We believe an autumn afternoon stroll alongside the scenic Kentucky River while sipping bourbon is a unique and effective way to utilize the park.
The Goodwood Afterparty, another free Bourbon on the Banks Festival event, will take place downtown from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Streets will be closed and the event will feature live music from “The Voice Season 6” finalist Audra McLaughlin and Nashville recording artist Taylor Hughes.
In 2022, unlike in years past, local residents can purchase discounted twilight tickets for admittance from 4-6 p.m. for $45. Regular tickets for the 2-6 p.m. event are $65 plus a $4.41 fee and are available at www.bourbononthebanks.org/saturday-event/ Tickets for designated drivers are $30 with a $2.57 fee. A total of only 2,000 tickets will be sold.
To top it off, a portion of the proceeds from the capital city’s premier bourbon-tasting event, which returned last year after a one-year hiatus compliments of the COVID-19 pandemic, fund student scholarships to Kentucky State University’s fermentation and distillation program and/or students from Frankfort and Franklin County to attend any distillation and spirits college accredited program. Proceeds also stimulate economic development in downtown Frankfort and the White Oak Initiative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and sustainability of the white oak, which is used in the manufacturing of bourbon.
We raise a glass to Strong and her team for creating an all-inclusive event that appeals to both residents and visitors alike and benefits great causes in the process.
