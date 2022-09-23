In Frankfort, the first weekend in October is becoming synonymous with the Bourbon on the Banks festival much in the same way as the first Saturday in May is known throughout the bluegrass state as Derby Day.

That’s definitely a plus for Diane Strong, executive director of the private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that hosts the festival, as well as the board of directors and the dozens of community volunteers. One of the reasons the two-day festival has staying-power is because it offers a little something for everyone.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription