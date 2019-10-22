Stripped of its afternoon street fair complete with live music, bourbon-themed crafts and mixology demonstrations and food and drink for all ages, Downtown Frankfort Inc. hosted a scaled-down — or as one organizer called it, “a more intimate” — Bourbonanza for the fourth annual event last weekend.
Hosted at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, this year’s Bourbonanza featured a live jazz band, hors d’oeuvres and tastings from 11 distilleries, three local breweries — Sig Luscher, Goodwood Brewing and West Sixth Brewing — and Elk Creek Winery. However, the event specifically highlighted its signature rare bourbon auction, which is DFI’s lone annual fundraiser.
Auction items included rare bottles of bourbon donated by Buffalo Trace Distillery, Beam Suntory, Omar Marshall, Kentucky Gentleman Cigar Co., Four Roses Distillery, Brian Hix and Charlie Jones.
Like last year, the auction’s top money-fetcher was a “spirited adventure.” Along with a group of her friends across the country, bidder Kerri Richardson won the Buffalo Trace Bourbon Barrel Pick and VIP Selection Experience for $13,000. The winners will design their own barrel of bourbon — equal to about 200 bottles — at the distillery with proceeds benefiting both DFI and arts causes in the Frankfort community.
Kelly Everman, DFI executive director, said the new layout, which included the addition of a silent auction and combining all activities to a central area rather than two separate rooms at the history center, seemed to work better for everyone.
Organizers reeled in a profit of $16,000 for the first time at the 2018 event, but it is too early to tell if this year’s revamped Bourbonanza will be equally successful. Although the final totals have yet to be tallied, Everman added that she was pleased with both the fundraiser and the turnout of roughly 200 folks.
We applaud DFI and all the Bourbonanza sponsors for its efforts to put Frankfort on the bourbon map and believe events such as this and the recent Bourbon on the Banks help showcase the capital city as a bourbon tourist destination.