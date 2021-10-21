Thirty-nine-year-old Frankfort resident Margaret “Meg” Smith endured months of alleged physical, verbal and mental abuse from her ex-boyfriend, Derek Garten, before he shot and killed her in July 2018, according to court documents.
In an emergency protective order (EPO) she filed against him seven months before her death, Smith wrote that Garten “threatened to make my life a living hell — that an EPO is just a piece of paper and he knows people and one day he will get me.”
On July 2, 2018, the day before Garten — who has since pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the charges against him — shot and killed her, Smith reached out to authorities after receiving threatening messages from him on social media.
“…I feel that my son and I could be in danger due to retaliation on Derek’s part due to these allegations,” she wrote in the July complaint. “My only concerns are the accusations against my son. I need to protect him from this.”
However, Smith had doubts that the system would be able to protect her from him before court action could be taken.
She is not alone. In fact, Kentucky has the 11th highest femicide — or intentional killing of women — rate in the United States.
But domestic violence affects both men and women.
“In Kentucky, more than 45% of women — that’s nearly one in two — and 35% of men experience intimate partner physical violence or rape in their lifetime. That is unacceptable,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at a press conference on Monday shortly before proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Monday in the state.
Each October since 1987, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) has marked the month as a way to raise awareness of domestic violence issues, support victims and survivors and hold abusers accountable.
According to NCADV data, on a typical day, local domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 19,159 calls or approximately 13 calls every minute.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence don’t be silent or become a statistic. Anonymous and confidential help is available 24/7 via the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE).
