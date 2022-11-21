The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety has an important possibly lifesaving message for holiday travelers — buckle up and put your phone down.
Distracted driving has quickly become one of the leading causes of motor vehicle accidents on our roadways. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) defines distracted driving as anything that takes a driver’s eyes off the road, hands off the wheel or mind off the task of driving. Using a cellphone as well as texting while driving are considered especially risky because they visually, manually and cognitively distract the driver.
KYTC data indicates that distracted driving accounts for more than 50,000 motor vehicle accidents, 15,000 injuries and roughly 200 deaths annually.
“The upcoming holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year, so we’re asking Kentuckians to protect themselves and other road users by buckling up and putting the phone down every time they enter a vehicle,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “These basic safety practices will make a considerable difference in preventing crashes and lessening the severity of injuries and the number of deaths on our roadways.”
According to the NHTSA, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45% for front-seat occupants and 60% for pickup truck, SUV and minivan occupants — when worn correctly. A properly worn seat belt contacts the strongest parts of the body — the chest, hips and shoulders. During a motor vehicle accident a seat belt spreads the force of the crash over a wide area of the body and puts less stress on any one part, which allows the body to slow down with the crash and extends the time when crash forces are felt by the occupant.
“A seat belt provides protection against a speeding, distracted or drunken driver, so please buckle up to help you and your loved ones make it home safely,” explained KYTC Secretary Jim Gray.
KYTC records show that more than half of those killed in motor vehicle accidents in Kentucky each year were not wearing a seat belt.
“Preventable deaths and injuries are the hardest ones to accept,” Gray added. “These are not just numbers. These are people — mothers, fathers, sons, daughters — that either didn’t survive or their lives were seriously altered due to someone not making a safe choice when behind the wheel.”
Get where you are going safely this holiday season. Remember to buckle up and put your phone down.
