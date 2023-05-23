More than half of the 512 deaths recorded on Kentucky roads last year were occupants in motor vehicle who were either not wearing a seatbelt or were not properly restrained in a car seat or booster seat, which is why the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) urges motorists to buckle up as we approach the summer travel season.

Now through Sunday, June 4, KYTC’s Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are once again joining law enforcement agencies across the state for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign, which is a federally-funded, high-visibility seat belt enforcement effort.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription