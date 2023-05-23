More than half of the 512 deaths recorded on Kentucky roads last year were occupants in motor vehicle who were either not wearing a seatbelt or were not properly restrained in a car seat or booster seat, which is why the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) urges motorists to buckle up as we approach the summer travel season.
Now through Sunday, June 4, KYTC’s Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are once again joining law enforcement agencies across the state for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign, which is a federally-funded, high-visibility seat belt enforcement effort.
According to NHTSA, of the 512 occupants killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2022, 220 accidents occurred at night — when accidents are three times more likely to happen — and 126 were unrestrained.
“Buckling up should be a natural reflex for drivers and passengers every time they enter a vehicle. No matter the vehicle, time of day or distance, the best way to stay safe is to wear your seat belt — every trip, every time,” stated KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “We encourage motorists to make safe choices on the road because it’s the right thing to do, not just because it is the law. However, if a life may be saved by writing a ticket, they will do it.”
NHTSA data indicates that when worn correctly, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45% for front-seat vehicle occupants and by 60% for pickup truck, SUV and minivan occupants.
When properly fastened seat belts contact the body’s strongest parts, such as the chest, hips and shoulders. A seat belt spreads the force of a crash over a wide area of the body, putting less stress on any one part, and allows the body to slow down with the crash, extending the time when the occupant feels the crash forces.
No matter where you are heading this summer, make sure the first thing you do when getting into a motor vehicle is to buckle your seat belt. That one simple action may just end up saving your life.
