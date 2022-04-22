Frankfort and Franklin County’s reputation as being anti-business took another hit last week when it was announced that Buffalo Trace, a stalwart in the community for more than 200 years, plans to build 24 barrel warehouses in Anderson County.

In order for the distillery to construct the warehouses, the 450 acres of land on Graefenburg Road — not far from the Franklin County line — will need to be rezoned from agricultural to light industrial. Buffalo Trace filed its plans at the Anderson County Planning and Zoning office.

Buffalo Trace, which had requested an amendment in the Franklin County zoning code in order to build additional barrel warehouses in the Peaks Mill area, faced fierce opposition from approximately 20 community members at a local zoning update committee meeting in February.

After hearing last week’s news that the distillery planned to expand outside Franklin County, Judge-Executive Huston Wells pointed to those who opposed the Peaks Mill barrel warehouses.

“There are voices in this community that are sending a clear message to businesses that ‘If you’re not going to do infill, we don’t want you,’” he told The State Journal, adding that the estimated $6 million in tax revenue could have aided lower the tax rate for Franklin County residents and encourage additional economic growth.

“People aren’t going to move here if we’re not going to grow,” the judge-executive stated.

It was a sentiment shared by Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President and CEO Terri Bradshaw, who called the move a “squandered opportunity” to generate millions of dollars to support local schools, parks, governments, the library, health department, infrastructure and other quality of life resources.

“As I have said hundreds of times, if we continue to neglect our local employers, there are plenty of communities who will welcome them with open arms. This decision by Buffalo Trace certainly reiterated that,” she explained. “Our loss is Anderson County’s gain.”

Peaks Mill is a beautiful area and while we understand why opponents are against the distillery’s expansion there, we can’t help but believe that there must be property elsewhere in Franklin County that is suitable for Buffalo Trace’s needs.

This decision by one of our largest, longstanding employers sends a blatant message to others that Franklin County is both difficult to deal with and against economic development. When other potential industry suitors hear of our anti-business reputation, squashing that image will be akin to attempting to put the toothpaste back in the tube.

