Cheers are in order for Buffalo Trace Distillery and famed tour guide Freddie Johnson — the face of Freddie’s Old Fashioned Soda line, which is produced at the distillery. They have teamed up and are donating a portion of the proceeds from soda sales to an historical restoration project currently underway at Green Hill Cemetery.

Established in 1865, the local cemetery features a 10-foot tall monument — the only in the state — that honors the 25,000 men who served in Kentucky’s United States Colored Troops (USCT). The names of 142 USCT members from Franklin and surrounding counties are etched in the monument, which was dedicated by the Women’s Relief Corps, an affiliate of a Union Army veteran’s organization, the African American Post of the Grand Army of the Republic.

Green Hill Cemetery has personal significance to Johnson, who serves on the board of trustees and has relatives buried there. So, Buffalo Trace, Johnson and the cemetery worked out a deal — $1 from every case of Freddie’s Old Fashioned Soda that is sold is donated to Green Hill Cemetery, which also has a corner reserved for pauper burials.

In a ceremony last week, the distillery presented the first installment of the donation in the form of an $11,872 check from Freddie’s Historical Site Restoration Project to the Green Hill Board of Trustees, a nonprofit volunteer organization that has been actively raising funds to refurbish the cemetery for the past four years.

Board of trustees chair Jeanette Walker said the city’s annual contribution for maintenance of the cemetery usually runs dry by the middle of the year and that the donation “will help take a lot of stress off our shoulders.”

Recent improvements at the cemetery include the installation of a new retaining wall and fence along East Main Street. The five-year goal of Freddie’s Historical Site Restoration Project is to grid the cemetery so family and friends of loved ones can look up a name online and know where that person is buried.

“We are so thankful for this partnership and excited to put these funds to work to give this cemetery the restoration it needs, and give the families of loved ones buried here the final resting place their family members deserve,” Johnson added.

We raise a glass of Freddie’s Old Fashioned Root Beer (ginger ale or ginger beer) in gratitude to Johnson and Buffalo Trace Distillery. They saw a need in the local community and partnered to make a difference.

To make a donation, send a check made out to Social Good Fund with "Freddie's Historical Site Restoration Project" in the memo line to Social Good Fund, 12651-5473 San Pablo Ave., Richmond, California 94805.

