With Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools already back in session, it is important for motorists to be on the lookout for students of all ages at bus stops and walking to school.
Drivers are reminded to decrease speed in school zones, check for children when backing up and to obey the school bus stop arm law, which makes it illegal to pass — regardless of direction — a stopped school bus with red flashing lights and its stop sign extended. Motorists are advised to wait until the red flashing lights are off, the stop arm is withdrawn and the bus begins to move before resuming driving.
Each year approximately 450,000 public school buses transport 23.5 million students to and from school and related activities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Heralded as one of the safest modes of transportation, students who ride the bus are 70 times more likely to get to school safely than car riders. Buses are designed to be safer than passenger vehicles in preventing crashes and injuries.
However, the latest statistics available from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet show that there were 864 collisions, which resulted in 293 injuries and three fatalities, either directly or indirectly, involving a school bus in 2014.
Did you know that getting to and from the bus is more dangerous than riding the bus? Pedestrian fatalities account for the highest number of school bus-related fatalities with the greater risk in loading zones, according to KYTC.
The NHTSA urges motorists to engage in the following practices throughout the school year.
• Be alert.
• Watch for children walking or biking to school when backing out of a driveway.
• Slow down.
• Watch for children congregated at bus stops.
• Remember flashing yellow lights on a school bus indicate the bus is preparing to stop and you should too.
• Never pass a bus from behind — or from either direction if you're on an undivided road — if it is stopped to load or unload children.
• If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.
Parents should also discuss traffic safety with their children, especially proper school bus loading and unloading procedures.
• The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus.
• Wait until the bus comes to a complete stop, the door opens and driver gives an OK before approaching the bus.
• When crossing in front of the bus, be sure to make eye contact with the driver before proceeding.
It’s always best to remember safety first as our children embark on another school year.
