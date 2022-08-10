With Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools already back in session, it is important for motorists to be on the lookout for students of all ages at bus stops and walking to school.

Drivers are reminded to decrease speed in school zones, check for children when backing up and to obey the school bus stop arm law, which makes it illegal to pass — regardless of direction — a stopped school bus with red flashing lights and its stop sign extended. Motorists are advised to wait until the red flashing lights are off, the stop arm is withdrawn and the bus begins to move before resuming driving.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription