In case you missed it, the first positive Franklin County coronavirus patient and her husband performed an incredible service to our community by sharing their experience with our readers. Former State Journal editor and current owner of Staxx BBQ Dan Liebman caught up with the couple after the 61-year-old woman was discharged from Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
After two negative flu tests by her primary care physician in early March, the woman (who spoke with the newspaper on the condition of anonymity) tested positive for the flu at the hospital on March 12 and was admitted. She was tested for the coronavirus the following day after doctors noticed spots on a scan of her lungs, but it took five days to receive the results.
The woman was quarantined at the hospital and unable to maintain healthy oxygen levels until doctors opted to try Chloroquine, a medication known to treat malaria. Her condition has continued to improve, and while she is now recovering at home, she remains on oxygen, has to take her temperature twice a day and self-monitor her oxygen level.
She gives all the credit to Frankfort's health care professionals.
“The doctors, nurses, technicians, staff … I truly feel I was in the right place at the right time. I received the care I needed to get well,” she said.
With all the anxiety attached to the coronavirus, it is important to note that even though the woman was sick she is recovering and was well taken care of at the local medical facility.
Perhaps it is because the coronavirus is highly contagious, but there is a stigma attached to this illness — which isn’t helped any when people on social media and even elected leaders call it the “Chinese virus” or “kung-flu.”
Folks also worry that even after a patient is released from quarantine they can still spread COVID-19. Of course, that is not true.
By sharing their story this couple is knocking down those falsehoods and we can’t thank them enough for helping us spread the truth about the coronavirus.
