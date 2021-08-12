In an opinion piece (“Guest columnist: Political cartoon was racially insensitive,” July 30-Aug. 1) penned by Richard Graves, president of the Kentucky State University National Alumni Association, The State Journal is accused of publishing a racist cartoon in the weekend, July 23-25 edition.
Drawn by longtime SJ cartoonist Linda Boileau, the piece in question displays the words “KSU finances. Hold breath, proceed…” on a sign in the shape of an arrow that leads over the edge of a cliff.
In his guest column, Graves alleges that the cartoon contains racially insensitive language and takes particular offense to the phrase “hold breath,” which he attempts to connect to the dying words of George Floyd — the Black Minnesota man killed after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds in 2020 — when in fact the cartoon is referencing the financial issues that had recently surfaced at K-State.
“A year since the words ‘I can’t breathe’ were said across the nation as these injustices were protested and a media outlet, in the year 2021, harmfully employed a similar phrase to be used against the commonwealth’s only HBCU (Historically Black College and University),” Graves wrote, adding that the newspaper was “deploying racially insensitive messages to inflict further damage on an institution with a 135-year legacy of providing access to education to a community historically denied that right.”
We realize the importance of the words “I can’t breathe” and would never have published the cartoon if we thought it had racist connotations.
However, the phrase “hold breath” — which was used in the cartoon — and “I can’t breathe” do not mean the same thing.
You “hold breath” when you are excited, anxious or nervous, but it is an action that a person can voluntarily choose to do or not do, as one State Journal letter writer pointed out.
On the other hand, “I can’t breathe,” which is also known as a widespread protest chant against police brutality in the U.S., is involuntary and imposed on someone by another person or circumstance.
While we appreciate Graves’ opinion and condone racism of any kind, we also believe that accusing an editorial cartoon printed about the financial issues surrounding KSU of “weaponizing the phrase ‘I can’t breathe’” is quite a stretch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.