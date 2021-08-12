Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.