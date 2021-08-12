Racially insensitive? (copy)

Here's the cartoon that Richard H. Graves, president of the Kentucky State University National Alumni Association, criticized as racially insensitive.

In an opinion piece (“Guest columnist: Political cartoon was racially insensitive,” July 30-Aug. 1) penned by Richard Graves, president of the Kentucky State University National Alumni Association, The State Journal is accused of publishing a racist cartoon in the weekend, July 23-25 edition.

Drawn by longtime SJ cartoonist Linda Boileau, the piece in question displays the words “KSU finances. Hold breath, proceed…” on a sign in the shape of an arrow that leads over the edge of a cliff.

In his guest column, Graves alleges that the cartoon contains racially insensitive language and takes particular offense to the phrase “hold breath,” which he attempts to connect to the dying words of George Floyd — the Black Minnesota man killed after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds in 2020 — when in fact the cartoon is referencing the financial issues that had recently surfaced at K-State.

“A year since the words ‘I can’t breathe’ were said across the nation as these injustices were protested and a media outlet, in the year 2021, harmfully employed a similar phrase to be used against the commonwealth’s only HBCU (Historically Black College and University),” Graves wrote, adding that the newspaper was “deploying racially insensitive messages to inflict further damage on an institution with a 135-year legacy of providing access to education to a community historically denied that right.”

We realize the importance of the words “I can’t breathe” and would never have published the cartoon if we thought it had racist connotations.

However, the phrase “hold breath” — which was used in the cartoon — and “I can’t breathe” do not mean the same thing.

You “hold breath” when you are excited, anxious or nervous, but it is an action that a person can voluntarily choose to do or not do, as one State Journal letter writer pointed out.

On the other hand, “I can’t breathe,” which is also known as a widespread protest chant against police brutality in the U.S., is involuntary and imposed on someone by another person or circumstance.

While we appreciate Graves’ opinion and condone racism of any kind, we also believe that accusing an editorial cartoon printed about the financial issues surrounding KSU of “weaponizing the phrase ‘I can’t breathe’” is quite a stretch.

