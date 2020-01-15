A few downtown merchants were less than enthusiastic with the date change, turnout and marketing for last fall’s 39th annual Candlelight Tradition and voiced their displeasure at Wednesday’s Downtown Frankfort Inc. meeting.
A time-honored Christmastime event in the capital city, Candlelight Tradition kicks off the holiday shopping season for more than 40 downtown shops and restaurants. Most businesses extend hours, offer specials and greatly rely on the income generated during the four-day Candlelight Tradition, according to Ann Wingrove, owner of Completely Kentucky.
“I’m telling you as a retailer, it is essential to my continuation as a business to have a successful Candlelight. I wish it wasn’t. I wish we didn’t do 50% of our sales in two months, but we do,” she told the DFI board.
A few doors down on Broadway, Rachael Peake, owner of Capital Cellars, said that her sales usually triple during Candlelight but that moving the event from mid-November in 2018 to later in the month last year, coupled with what she called a less than ambitious advertising blitz, affected shopper turnout. Terri Bennett, outgoing DFI president, pointed out that last year’s dates conflicted with Bourbonanza and Halloween but that shouldn’t be a problem in the future as Bourbon on the Banks and Bourbonanza will be combined into one event in August.
Peake said merchants didn’t receive posters for the event until about five days prior and echoed Wingrove’s comments that Candlelight should be promoted regionally to draw more visitors.
DFI President Rene True suggested adding merchant representatives to work with the Candlelight planning committee to help financially sponsor regional promotion and mentioned the possibility that DFI may take the backseat in the future and let the retailers “drive” the event — although no action has yet been taken.
We believe DFI and downtown shop owners should work together in the planning, funding and execution for this year’s Candlelight Tradition. Then, if DFI so decides to relinquish the event to the merchants in 2021, it will be an easier transition for both entities.