A week after announcing that a 4- to 5-foot fence will be installed around the Governor’s Mansion, the Capital Planning Advisory Board discussed a nearly $50 million upgrade to the Capitol on Wednesday.
Count us among those who look forward to seeing the end result of the project, which is divided into three phases — exterior renovations; mechanical, electrical and plumbing; and rewiring, according to Sam Ruth, commissioner of the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Department for Facilities and Support Service.
With an estimated cost of $7 million, exterior renovations include cleaning and painting the Capitol dome, roof maintenance, masonry repairs and window restoration. Ruth said the 200 windows in the Capitol are in various states of disrepair, including some that will need to be totally replaced.
More than $40 million will need to be devoted to mechanical, electrical and plumbing issues in the building, which was completed in 1910 and turned 110 years old last month.
“We’re splitting this into what we think we can fund right now and what we think we’ll have to come back later and ask for additional funds,” Ruth explained.
In the 2021 fiscal year budget, which began July 1, the state set aside $22 million for the project. A total of $4.5 million was included in the 2019-20 budget.
Renovations will likely take four years to complete. Once work begins, occupants will need to be rotated out of their offices. Workers will start in the basement, which is expected to take a year to fix, before moving on to the first through fourth floors, which may take up to three years.
Rewiring, which will cost about $2 million, needs to be done on the building’s phones, data, video, security access controls, fire alarms and automation system because the current low voltage doesn’t meet code, Ruth added.
“Over the years as things have been added, none of the old wiring was removed; they just added new,” he said.
The board is also looking at great hall plastering, a terrace renovation, tuck-pointing and cleaning, although those projects likely won’t have a cost involved.
As for the fence around the Governor's Mansion, the Kentucky Executive Mansion Foundation, a private organization, will reimburse the state for the costs.
A call for bids on the project has not gone out, but during Wednesday’s meeting, Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville, asked whether the state could give preference to Kentucky firms — given the high unemployment rate.
Finance and Administration Secretary Holly Johnson said she would look into whether that complies with state law on project bids. If so, that could be a win-win for Kentucky.
