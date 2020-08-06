In the 228-year history of the Kentucky statehouse there has never been a statue of a woman in the Capitol.
That was supposed to change on Aug. 22, when the state was planning to install a monument honoring education reformer Nettie Depp. However, on Wednesday Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced that the installation of the lifesize statue has been delayed a year.
Depp was elected superintendent in Barren County in 1913 — nearly a decade before women were granted the right to vote —becoming the state's first female public official. Her tenure brought sweeping changes, including the creation of the first four-year high school in Glasgow and a traveling library service.
Her likeness is being crafted by her great-great-niece Amanda Matthews, a sculptor at Prometheus Foundry in Lexington, who decided to create the piece after reading in a newspaper six years ago that “the closest thing to a woman honored by a full-scale statue on public property in Kentucky is Carolina, (Civil War) Gen. John Breckinridge Castleman’s horse,” in Louisville.
The statue remains a work in progress and Matthews isn’t the only one who thinks it is high time women got the representation they deserve.
“A failure to observe women in places of honor narrows the vision of our youth and reveals a lack of understanding of American history,” Coleman said. “We are honored that Ms. Depp’s image will permanently serve as a proxy for all of the unsung heroic women who have dedicated their time, talents, and hearts in service to the commonwealth.”
We couldn’t agree more.
The Jefferson Davis statue, which was placed in the Capitol Rotunda 83 years ago before being evicted in mid-June, symbolized division to many Kentuckians. Similarly, the lack of a female honoree in the statehouse diminishes the contributions of women throughout the commonwealth’s history.
Not long after the Davis statue was removed, Gov. Andy Beshear said, “Now, every child who walks into their Capitol feels welcome.”
Yet that’s not necessarily true. What about the young impressionable girls who visit the statehouse? Currently, there is no statue that looks like them. That doesn’t seem very welcoming to us.
Of course, after waiting nearly two-and-a-half centuries for a female to be honored with a permanent monument in the Capitol, what’s one more?
