Hope — that is one of many aspirations that the network of volunteers with the nonprofit organization Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Bluegrass wants to instill in the children it supports in the family court system.
Serving children of abuse or neglect in Franklin, Anderson, Mercer and Boyle counties, CASA volunteers work in the best interest of each child by providing independent information to family court judges. Together with the court system, CASA volunteers work to improve the future of hundreds of local children each year.
In fact, those who are assigned a CASA volunteer spend less time in foster care; receive targeted services; and are more likely to graduate from high school, according to the most recent CASA statistics.
Locally, about 35 CASA volunteers in Franklin County have helped 108 children in the past year, Executive Director Laura Guerrant told The State Journal at Friday’s Taste of the Trace — one of the organization’s largest fundraisers.
In its first year, the event at Buffalo Trace featured dinner and dessert catered by Bourbon n’ Toulouse; live music by Little Larry’s Chicago; a silent auction; axe throwing with Battle Axes; and tours of the distillery, as well as beverages from local breweries and wineries.
The fundraiser was a success for CASA. In addition to 200 tickets sold online, many more supporters paid at the door.
However, there is still a great need for volunteers, who are assigned one case at a time, spending 5-10 hours per week with the child, children or family.
“Child abuse is a confidential matter and the general public doesn’t know the depth and the magnitude in our community,” Guerrant added.
Your help could be that hope for a child in need.
As the late Christopher Reeve said, “Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.”
For more information on how you can help CASA by volunteering or making a financial donation, visit the website.