The nominations are in and the official ballots are set for Frankfort’s Faves, the premier annual people’s choice awards contest for bragging rights in Franklin County, brought to you by The State Journal.

Now in its fourth year, the Frankfort’s Faves gives the public an opportunity to vote for the best retail businesses, people, food and drink, service providers and entertainment in the area.

This is the first year that The State Journal asked the voting public to nominate local businesses, organizations, schools and individuals for the ballot. The top three to five vote-getters in each category will have their names appear on the official ballot, which includes numerous categories.

Voters will choose from more than 175 listings in the following categories: “Food and Drink;” “Out and About;” “Services;” “Shopping;” and “People.” There is also a new category, “Most Missed During COVID,” which includes four all new listings this year.

The capital city is fortunate to have a variety of businesses, individuals, schools, restaurants and attractions and whether you are a newcomer to the area or a seasoned native, this people’s choice awards ballot is not short on categories.

Vote for your favorite plumber, roofing company, tanning salon and go-to pest control business. Select the best local event venue, family-owned restaurant and golf course. Where is your favorite place to have a glass of wine, hear live music or grab dessert? Who has the best burger, Asian cuisine, pizza and patio/al fresco dining?

Which accountant, family physician, veterinary clinic, pet groomer and orthodontist would you recommend? Which schools will get to tout the favorite teacher, professor and principal awards?

On Monday, July 12, the voting round for Frankfort’s Faves will begin. Voting will run through Aug. 2. Visit www.State-Journal.com/FrankfortFaves/ to cast your ballot and stay tuned later this summer to see if your favorites win the people’s choice award. Results will be announced in September.

Best of luck to all the 2021 Frankfort’s Faves nominees.

