This Independence Day weekend Americans and Kentuckians alike will celebrate our country’s 246 years of freedom. It’s a joyous occasion, but also one that can create dangerous and even deadly driving situations for those who choose to operate vehicles while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
We, along with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), remind our readers that “buzzed driving is drunk driving.”
Over the Fourth of July holiday last year, there were 83 motor vehicle accidents involving drunken and/or drugged drivers which resulted in 36 injuries and four deaths.
“We encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly by booking a safe ride home or designating a sober driver if your celebrations include alcohol,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The top priority for everyone has to be keeping themselves and others safe.”
In every state — including Kentucky — it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher. Yet, about 1.5% of Kentuckians admitted to driving after drinking too much during a 30-day period. Nationally, 1.9% reported getting behind the wheel after consuming too much alcohol.
While the number of drinks it takes for a person’s blood alcohol level to reach 0.08 differs per person, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism defines a standard drink — whether one 12-ounce beer, one 5-ounce glass of wine or one 1½-ounce shot of distilled spirits — as half an ounce of alcohol.
“Impaired driving is 100% preventable,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray added. “Drivers must understand that drugs and/or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive, but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination and reaction times.”
Impaired driving fatalities typically spike during holidays, which is why KYTC offers the following tips:
• Before the festivities begin, plan a way to get home at the end of the night safely.
• If you’re impaired, use a ride-booking company, taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation to get home safely.
• If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911.
• If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.
• Wear a seat belt! It is not only the law, it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.
We encourage our readers to celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly. Don’t put your life and the lives of other in danger by driving under the influence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.