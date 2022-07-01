This Independence Day weekend Americans and Kentuckians alike will celebrate our country’s 246 years of freedom. It’s a joyous occasion, but also one that can create dangerous and even deadly driving situations for those who choose to operate vehicles while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

We, along with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), remind our readers that “buzzed driving is drunk driving.”

Over the Fourth of July holiday last year, there were 83 motor vehicle accidents involving drunken and/or drugged drivers which resulted in 36 injuries and four deaths.

“We encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly by booking a safe ride home or designating a sober driver if your celebrations include alcohol,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The top priority for everyone has to be keeping themselves and others safe.”

In every state — including Kentucky — it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher. Yet, about 1.5% of Kentuckians admitted to driving after drinking too much during a 30-day period. Nationally, 1.9% reported getting behind the wheel after consuming too much alcohol.

While the number of drinks it takes for a person’s blood alcohol level to reach 0.08 differs per person, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism defines a standard drink — whether one 12-ounce beer, one 5-ounce glass of wine or one 1½-ounce shot of distilled spirits — as half an ounce of alcohol.

“Impaired driving is 100% preventable,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray added. “Drivers must understand that drugs and/or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive, but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination and reaction times.”

Impaired driving fatalities typically spike during holidays, which is why KYTC offers the following tips:

• Before the festivities begin, plan a way to get home at the end of the night safely.

• If you’re impaired, use a ride-booking company, taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation to get home safely.

• If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911.

• If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.

• Wear a seat belt! It is not only the law, it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

We encourage our readers to celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly. Don’t put your life and the lives of other in danger by driving under the influence.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription