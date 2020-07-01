On this Independence Day weekend, we’re reminded of the words of this country’s first president, George Washington: “Government is not reason; it is not eloquence. It is power. Like fire, it is a dangerous servant and a fearsome master.”
Yet only the most radical of us would argue that government isn’t necessary. Even the Bible tells Christians to pay their taxes and pray for government leaders.
On Saturday, we will celebrate the 244th anniversary of this nation’s Declaration of Independence — the prelude to the establishment of our government. While all of us can find fault with certain government leaders and policies, few of us would trade our system of governance for any other in the world.
The Fourth of July is a good time to reflect upon and rededicate ourselves to the principles upon which this nation and our government were founded.
When our forefathers severed ties with England in 1776, it was a declaration of war for which the signers paid dearly. They enunciated this inspiring principle, the words of which are as true today as they were then:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
As a result, the world’s first democratic republic came into being and inspired freedom-loving people the world over.
For more than two centuries, the United States has been a model of freedom and justice, despite our flaws, some of which have been laid bare in recent months. Yet, if our nation’s founders were around to assess their creation, they’d likely tell us this experiment in self-government has succeeded far beyond their wildest expectations.
This great land of ours can remain free only so long as we Americans steadfastly uphold the principles enunciated by those founders 244 years ago. It is far easier today, because we now have a tradition of freedom that then was only a dream.
But let us not be complacent. We must remain vigilant against the forces of oppression and intolerance. In our citizenship and duty to country, we must never stop striving to become a better version of ourselves.
Freedom — of speech, of assembly, of faith and of petition — must be exercised and defended by those who enjoy it.
