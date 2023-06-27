Summertime comes with its own set of worries for parents, who are concerned about their children’s safety when outdoors and near water. However, one place where kids are at their most vulnerable is online.

According to Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, approximately 95% of teenagers have access to a smartphone, computer, tablet, gaming technology or other electronic device — making them a common and easily accessible tool for cyberbullying and exploitation.

