The Frankfort City Commission, which dumped a popular city manager less than six months before a new commission takes office, shouldn’t compound the mistake by hiring a permanent replacement.
That choice belongs squarely with the mayor and commissioners who are elected on Nov. 3. Because three current members of the commission are lame ducks, they have no vested interest in who succeeds Keith Parker, the former city manager fired in August for reasons not yet publicly disclosed.
Even if incumbent Commissioners Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman are reelected next month, at least three of the commission’s five seats are guaranteed to change hands. Common courtesy requires Mayor Bill May and the current commissioners to defer to their successors the choice of who will manage the day-to-day operations rolling forward under new elected leadership in January.
Courtesy has been in short supply of late at City Hall, so we take nothing for granted with the current board. Parker was blindsided a few days before his dismissal when a mystery personnel item was inserted on the commission’s agenda. It appears that Parker’s firing had been cooked up in secret by the mayor and at least two commissioners in what we strongly believe was a violation of the state’s open meetings law. The state attorney general will let us know soon if he agrees after our newspaper filed a formal complaint.
What we know from Waldridge is that the commission, upon entering closed session the night Parker was fired, went directly to a discussion about how he would be fired, rather than a more legitimate discussion of his performance and whether he should be disciplined or fired. In other words, the decision had been made – confirmed by Commissioner Scott Tippett, who told Parker in advance of the meeting that the mayor had “three votes” to can him.
The current commission has done sufficient damage to morale among city staff and to the trust that citizens should have in their elected leadership. Interim City Manager Tom Russell will do a fine job holding city government together for a few more months until the next mayor and commissioners are on board and ready to make one of the most important decisions of their tenures.
That decision should be theirs alone.
