In one of the best known speeches in American history, at the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, President Abraham Lincoln said "that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people and for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Our democracy was founded on the voices of the people. However, if you’ve watched any recent virtual meetings of local government bodies you will have noticed one thing is noticably missing — direct citizen participation.

For instance, at the Feb. 22 Frankfort City Commission meeting, City Clerk Chermie Maxwell spent almost 40 minutes reading more than 15 submitted letters into the record on the Broadway Bridge project.

We believe the city commission has good intentions, but, in our opinion, having the clerk read public comments rather than the people who penned them is ineffective. Lost in translation is seeing and hearing the passion the writer feels about the issue and, perhaps more important, the opportunity for elected leaders to ask and answer questions.

Allowing citizens to comment during public meetings, even virtual ones, is imperative — especially since technology easily permits it and numerous government entities across the country are using it.

Obviously we are living in unprecedented times and are all learning as we go. However, it has been nearly a year since in-person meetings were suspended and in that time elected leaders could have easily found a solution to the public comments problem — such as piping those who wish to speak into the meeting at a certain time or prerecording the comments ahead of time.

It’s no secret that the communicative benefits of meeting in person far outweigh those of virtual meetings. Yet, until health officials deem in-person meetings safe, our local government bodies will continue to meet virtually. And we encourage them to do so.

All we ask is that they consider allotting time for their constituents to speak their minds, as well.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription