As a whole the United States may be a racially diverse country, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there is evidence of “the melting pot” everywhere.
For instance, California and Texas were named the most diverse states in a WalletHub study released last month, while West Virginia and Maine finished 49th and 50th. Kentucky was 45th, and Frankfort and Franklin County are prime examples of why achieving more diversity in the workplace can be challenging.
Last week, a State Journal analysis of the combined workforces of the City of Frankfort, Franklin County and municipal-owned Frankfort Plant Board revealed that 93.5% employees are white and 6.5% are minorities.
The racial makeup of the workforce is not representative of our local U.S. Census Bureau population data, which found that the capital city’s white non-Hispanic population is 74.3% and the county’s white non-Hispanic population is 81.5%.
That’s a far cry from the racial/ethnic and gender makeup of area government workforces provided to this newspaper, which found:
• 359 (93.5%) of the City of Frankfort’s 384 employees are white. 23 employees are Black and two employees are Hispanic.
• 235 (96%) of Franklin County’s 245 employees are white. Five employees are Black, four are Hispanic and one is listed as “two or more races.”
• 208 (90.8%) of the Frankfort Plant Board’s 229 employees are white. Eleven employees are Black, five are Hispanic and five are listed as other races.
“We know that lack of representation within the local government workforce changes the way services are delivered to residents in cities,” Dr. Kendra Smith, a researcher and consultant at the University of Houston’s College of Medicine, said. “... Fundamentally that’s a problem. That’s not to say that there needs to be an even split, but there should be some diversity in a workforce.”
Local governments’ human resource specialists agree that work to increase the racial diversity of the workforce needs to be done but advised that a low applicant pool and getting minority candidates to apply for jobs makes it even more difficult.
According to Frankfort Human Resources Director Kathy Fields, the non-white applicant percentage in 2018 was roughly 5%, however, that number has risen slightly in the years since.
We understand that building a more racially diverse local government workforce that is more reflective of our community doesn’t happen overnight. It is citizens’ responsibility to let elected city and county leaders know that Frankfort and Franklin County government workforces should be more inclusive of minorities.
