Is the future of the city’s partnership with Kentucky Capital Development Corporation in jeopardy? Last week the city commission met to discuss the operational status and future plans for economic development as it pertains to the organization.
The meeting was originally scheduled for late last year but was delayed. At the time, KCDC was down to just three voting members due to an onslaught of resignations last summer and an extended delay by Mayor Layne Wilkerson in making city appointments to the organization. In March, the mayor selected Clay Hulette, Rich Rosen and Kimberly Gester to fill the seats vacated by Houston Barber, Heather Worthington and Zachary Horn.
Though no action was taken at last week’s meeting, city leaders heard three potential options that could be taken in the future regarding KCDC from Donnie Warner, an independent economic development policy consultant with Frost Brown Todd Attorneys LLC in Florence.
The first option dealt with the organization’s structure, which is composed of three appointees each from the Frankfort mayor and Franklin County judge-executive for a total of six board members. Adding a seventh member to the board would prevent deadlock during the decision-making process, Warner noted.
Another possibility would be for the city to cease funding KCDC, which could result in the organization being unable to perform its duties and meet its financial obligations. City Solicitor Laura Ross said that under this option the city could lose out on the revenue it derives from a KCDC occupational tax that it splits with the county and that economic development projects the city wants to move forward on might not be prioritized.
The third option would be to dissolve the organization completely and designate a successor agency, which would require a joint resolution from both the city and county and be a huge undertaking.
In defense of KCDC, President and CEO Terri Bradshaw pointed to a lack of communication between city leaders and the organization.
“I find it extremely concerning that everyone is so dissatisfied with what KCDC does, but I have never heard that from any of you,” she stated. “So it is really hard to know where we are lacking. What is it that we are doing. I provide a five- or six-page report every month. You are welcome to respond to that.”
Bradshaw also mentioned that the changing economy has caused her focus to shift from bringing in new businesses to prioritizing workforce development by advocating for more housing, encouraging area businesses to hire interns and expanding local events and public art.
The city plans to share the study with the county and host a joint meeting at a future date.
It seems to us that the city, county and KCDC need to get on the same page in regards to the mission and expectations of the economic development organization before any more steps are taken.
It was surprising that Ms. Bradshaw's attitude during the hearing seemed dismissive, bordering on contemptuous.
I believe the current KCDC executive staff has confused the mission of the organization as it is not about housing or spending three years trying to lure a boutique breakfast eatery to downtown. There was never an issue with the stated mission of the KCDC prior to the current executive staff's muddling of their goals. The KCDC should not be in the roles that are specifically the purview of Downtown Frankfort Inc, the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourism Commission or the local Chamber of Commerce, yet the current KCDC exec staff seems hellbent on trying to assume those roles. Granted all the orgs that work to promote and assist our local community's businesses can always use more support, the KCDC seems to have offset their own goal and tried to be the "be all" to the other local business orgs and I would think that is the actual goal of the Chamber of Commerce.
From what I have read in the State-Journal (and I never miss an article on the KCDC!), it appears to me that the current KCDC exec staff has become way too friendly to developers and may not be working with the clear directive to benefit our community. KCDC is not an org that we taxpayers support to be an advocate to bad development and to developers who do not follow the rules. Yet the KCDC exec director was quoted in the S-J as saying to a developer that it was "easier to ask forgiveness than to get permission" from our local governments. That is not right!
KCDC has lost its way with the current executive staff and the ever-changing missions advocated by their current exec dir.
