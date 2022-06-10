Is the future of the city’s partnership with Kentucky Capital Development Corporation in jeopardy? Last week the city commission met to discuss the operational status and future plans for economic development as it pertains to the organization.

The meeting was originally scheduled for late last year but was delayed. At the time, KCDC was down to just three voting members due to an onslaught of resignations last summer and an extended delay by Mayor Layne Wilkerson in making city appointments to the organization. In March, the mayor selected Clay Hulette, Rich Rosen and Kimberly Gester to fill the seats vacated by Houston Barber, Heather Worthington and Zachary Horn.

Though no action was taken at last week’s meeting, city leaders heard three potential options that could be taken in the future regarding KCDC from Donnie Warner, an independent economic development policy consultant with Frost Brown Todd Attorneys LLC in Florence.

The first option dealt with the organization’s structure, which is composed of three appointees each from the Frankfort mayor and Franklin County judge-executive for a total of six board members. Adding a seventh member to the board would prevent deadlock during the decision-making process, Warner noted.

Another possibility would be for the city to cease funding KCDC, which could result in the organization being unable to perform its duties and meet its financial obligations. City Solicitor Laura Ross said that under this option the city could lose out on the revenue it derives from a KCDC occupational tax that it splits with the county and that economic development projects the city wants to move forward on might not be prioritized.

The third option would be to dissolve the organization completely and designate a successor agency, which would require a joint resolution from both the city and county and be a huge undertaking.

In defense of KCDC, President and CEO Terri Bradshaw pointed to a lack of communication between city leaders and the organization.

“I find it extremely concerning that everyone is so dissatisfied with what KCDC does, but I have never heard that from any of you,” she stated. “So it is really hard to know where we are lacking. What is it that we are doing. I provide a five- or six-page report every month. You are welcome to respond to that.”

Bradshaw also mentioned that the changing economy has caused her focus to shift from bringing in new businesses to prioritizing workforce development by advocating for more housing, encouraging area businesses to hire interns and expanding local events and public art.

The city plans to share the study with the county and host a joint meeting at a future date.

It seems to us that the city, county and KCDC need to get on the same page in regards to the mission and expectations of the economic development organization before any more steps are taken.

