With the recent resignations of all three city-appointed board members in the past two months, the only remaining members of the six-person Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) board are county appointees.

Heather Worthington, a managing partner at Chili’s, became the latest member to quit the board on Friday.

“Due to the current situation in my career and the complex issues facing KCDC, I don’t believe I am able to be an effective member of this board,” she wrote in her resignation to Mayor Layne Wilkerson.

Worthington’s exit comes on the heels of Zachary Horn’s resignation earlier this month. Horn, a partner at local law firm Kirkland, Cain & Horn, said time constraints and other obligations were the reasons he resigned. Former board chair Houston Barber, superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools, announced he was leaving the KCDC board in June.

The organization, which promotes economic development in the capital city and Franklin County, has faced a drastic cut in funding from both local government entities. Fiscal court slashed its contribution by $15,000 for the second straight year and the city commission cut its KCDC funding by $30,000.

Three mayoral appointments and three appointments from the Franklin County judge-executive make up the KCDC board.

The three remaining KCDC board members — local attorney and board chair Clay Patrick, Topy America Inc. executive Sam Amburgey as well as realtor and longtime member Danny Willis — were all appointed by the judge-executive.

Wilkerson now has to come up with three representatives to fill the KCDC vacancies. But instead of looking at the situation from a negative perspective, the mayor has chosen to look on the bright side.

“Now is the time, coming out of a pandemic and with new leadership in place — it’s as good as any to revisit what our goals are and what our vision is to make sure we’re all working in lockstep,” he said.

We agree. Now is as good a time as any to determine what the city and county expect from KCDC and vice versa.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription