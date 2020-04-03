We hope that the stalemate reached by the Franklin County Fiscal Court last week in regards to hiring an expert in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to guide local leaders through the murky waters of financing public infrastructure on Parcels B and C is indeed just the product of miscommunication that can be cleared up quickly.
Those who opposed the hiring of the TIF consultant — 1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian, 3rd District Magistrate Michael Mueller and 4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracy — say their vote was not a signal of opposition to the bigger goal of redeveloping the former Capital Plaza land but rather was a plea for better communication with city officials.
With 2nd District Magistrate J.W. Blackburn, 6th District Magistrate Lambert Moore and Judge-Executive Huston Wells in support and 5th District Magistrate Marti Booth absent, the vote to hire the consultant ended in a 3-3 tie, thus failing to pass.
“Communication is key in any relationship,” Sebastian said, citing a lack of it between the city and county.
Mueller said the issue was placed on the agenda without “clarity” and that no one could explain the selection process of the TIF expert who was chosen.
We urge city and county leaders to quickly work through their communication problems so that they can get on with the important work of understanding their financing options for the public portion of the project, which includes an extension of Washington Street, sidewalks and a parking garage that was mandated by the state when it sold the property to a developer who plans mixed commercial and residential units.
One of those financing options is a TIF — in which the city and county would use a portion of increased occupational, property and sales tax revenue to pay back the developer for money spent on public infrastructure.
However, there could be other financing options. We believe elected leaders should hire a financial consultant who is an expert on TIF and all other forms of public-private financing in order to fully understand their options.
The city and county need to get on the same page and have the same vision for this monumental project, which will reshape Frankfort's future.
