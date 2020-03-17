When it comes to securing funding for a new animal shelter, it looks like Franklin County Humane Society officials are barking up the right tree. On Monday night, less than a month after the Frankfort City Commission passed a resolution promising $1 million for the project, the Franklin County Fiscal Court did the same for a lesser amount — $800,000.
“The commitment from both entities … is really significant in terms of our ability to raise funds,” Humane Society President Sam Marcus told The State Journal previously.
It now falls on the Humane Society to raise the remaining $2.2 million it says is needed for the new facility on Carpenter Farm off the East-West Connector. The organization is hoping to begin construction of the new animal shelter by June of next year, with the opening of the facility to follow in 2022.
Originally, the Humane Society asked the city and county to each contribute $1.6 million for a new $5 million shelter. But after both local entities balked at the steep price tag, a scaled-down $4 million facility was proposed.
Two months ago, Judge-Executive Huston Wells and City Manager Keith Parker suggested that the Humane Society could renovate the 19,000-square-foot State Journal building to fit the shelter’s needs. However, that idea was defeated in a unanimous vote by the Humane Society Board of Trustees, which said the renovations would be too expensive.
While we acknowledge our self-interest in that solution, a new wrinkle revealed during Monday night's fiscal court meeting — a huge ditch running through the Carpenter Farm — might still make the newspaper office the cheapest and most viable solution in the long run. County officials were so spooked by the discovery of the ditch that they refused to provide in-kind labor and equipment for what could prove to be an engineering boondoggle. Infilling an existing building beats infilling a drainage ditch any day.
Still, after roughly 18 months of back and forth between the city, county and Humane Society, count us among those who are thrilled to see public funding for the shelter finally secured. The current shelter on Kentucky Avenue is no long viable for the needs of Franklin County animals and a new shelter is long overdue.
“It’s an exciting, positive step forward,” Kerry Lowary, shelter manager, said recently. “This is exactly what we’ve been asking for for almost a year and a half.”
Now, the proverbial ball is in the community's court, as the Humane Society still needs to raise at least $2.2 million for the new shelter.
