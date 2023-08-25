The settlement reached between the City of Frankfort and Commissioner Kyle Thompson last week cost far more than the agreed upon $20,000, which City Solicitor Laura Ross said would come out of the city’s general fund after a budget amendment is made.
In addition to the settlement payout, the city spent approximately $130,000 in taxpayer funding on legal counsel from the Vaughn Petitt Legal Group in the case. That is because the city was required to defend the suit and had to hire outside legal counsel because Ross was named in the lawsuit and therefore unable to represent the city in the matter.
It should also be noted that the city agreed to the settlement “for the sole purpose of compromise to avoid the cost and potential delay of litigation,” according to a statement it released. Per the language of the agreement, the city admits no liability or wrongdoing of any kind.
However, we believe the real damage was done to the victim in this case, former Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey. She was the target of the derogatory text message Thompson sent on Dec. 16, 2021, while commission members were actively engaged in an interview with her for the police chief position.
In the text message, which The State Journal will continue not to print verbatim due to its explicit nature, Thompson accuses Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise had she been selected as police chief.
During an exclusive interview with the newspaper following her retirement last month, Aubrey called Thompson’s actions “appalling” and said the incident has had “a profoundly negative impact” on her.
She also pointed out that in city ordinance there is no consequence for elected officials who discriminate against protected classes — regardless of whether a person is female, Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ, etc.
“When these elected individuals are the ones deciding on the leadership of our city, be it the police chief, the fire chief, the city manager, city solicitor or a department head, that is concerning,” Aubrey added.
We agree and believe this needs to change. We urge the Board of Commissioners not to forget the true victim in this whole ordeal by adopting an ordinance that will protect city employees from discrimination by elected leaders.
