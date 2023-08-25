The settlement reached between the City of Frankfort and Commissioner Kyle Thompson last week cost far more than the agreed upon $20,000, which City Solicitor Laura Ross said would come out of the city’s general fund after a budget amendment is made.

In addition to the settlement payout, the city spent approximately $130,000 in taxpayer funding on legal counsel from the Vaughn Petitt Legal Group in the case. That is because the city was required to defend the suit and had to hire outside legal counsel because Ross was named in the lawsuit and therefore unable to represent the city in the matter.

