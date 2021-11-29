Does the City of Frankfort need lobbyists to develop and expand relationships, support the work of city leaders and help with the Broadway Bridge project? That was the question posed to the city commission recently and four out of the five members agreed that hiring a local lobbying firm was necessary.

In a 4-1 vote at its Nov. 22 regular meeting, the city entered into a six-month contract with Commonwealth Alliances LLC, a Frankfort-based lobbying firm that touts 70+ years of bipartisan political and government relations experience.

According to the agreement, the city will pay the firm $3,000 per month from now until April for a total cost of $18,000 and may cancel the contract at any time with 30 days notice.

Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge cast the lone “no” vote and said she doesn’t believe the Broadway Bridge should be one of the focal points at this time.

“We have so many projects going on. I don’t think taxpayers should pay for lobbyists to advocate for the Broadway Bridge,” she explained.

For months local advocates have been trying to come up with a practical plan to save the historical bridge, which has been closed to vehicular traffic for 28 years. The city partnered with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to pay for a 2020 feasibility study that found the bridge to be in a state of “imminent failure.”

KYTC gave the city several months to decide whether to take over the bridge or demolish it. In May, a KYTC spokesperson told The State Journal that destroying the Broadway Bridge is the “preferred alternative.”

Commissioners Leesa Unger, Kyle Thompson, Kelly May and Mayor Layne Wilkerson were in favor of hiring the lobbyists for the bridge project.

“I think it would benefit the city to open both sides of the river there and having that walking bridge,” stated Thompson, who added that there is not enough time in the day for leaders to lobby state legislators on the city’s behalf.

We, however, agree with Waldridge — as do the majority of those who have cast ballots in an informal State Journal poll.

There are already numerous important projects on the city’s plate — including getting Parcels B and C moving in the right direction. We think leaders should be focusing on bringing economic development projects to the city and filling empty buildings rather than spending taxpayer dollars for lobbyists to advocate for the Broadway Bridge.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription