Though details surrounding the situation are scarce, we now know the name of the Frankfort City Commission member whose alleged misconduct has been the topic of three recent closed-door meetings over the past week.
On Monday, city leaders voted unanimously to seek the possible removal of rookie commissioner Kyle Thompson, a local attorney, following an executive session that lasted nearly two hours.
When the commission returned to open session, a motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge at Thompson’s request in order to conduct a hearing pursuant to KRS 83A.040(9).
Per the statute, “any elected officer, in case of misconduct, incapacity, or willful neglect in the performance of the duties of his office, may be removed from office by a unanimous vote of the members of the legislative body exclusive of any member to be removed, who shall not vote in the deliberation of his removal.”
KRS 83A.040(9) also states that “no elected officer shall be removed without having been given the right to a full public hearing” and gives a commissioner who is removed from office the right to appeal the decision to the county’s circuit court.
While all city leaders agreed that a date and time for the hearing should be coordinated through the office of the mayor, city attorney and city clerk along with Thompson’s attorney, one commissioner voiced her opinion of the situation.
“I think it would be in the best interest of the city if Commissioner Thompson would resign and submit a public apology,” said Commissioner Leesa Unger. “We’ve already put hiring a police chief on hold. Projects will take a back seat, and taxpayer money will be used to deal with this situation. But, I do support the hearing for removal because I think our city deserves better.”
Specific details of the situation have been clothed in secrecy — leading many community members to speculate Thompson’s alleged misconduct, which the city was made aware of on Dec. 19.
However, the city is to be commended for taking immediate action on the matter. Commission members were informed of the issue during an executive session following the Dec. 20 voting meeting and proceeded according to due process with an investigation into the allegations.
Though the public hasn’t been privy to the discussions behind closed doors, it seems apparent that the city has followed all protocols thus far, including giving appropriate notice of meetings and providing specific agendas in regards to engaging in confidential discussions, which are mandatory per state law.
While we wait for particulars surrounding Thompson's alleged misconduct, we praise city leaders for their "by the book" handling of this unprecedented situation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.