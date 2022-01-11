Though details surrounding the situation are scarce, we now know the name of the Frankfort City Commission member whose alleged misconduct has been the topic of three recent closed-door meetings over the past week.

On Monday, city leaders voted unanimously to seek the possible removal of rookie commissioner Kyle Thompson, a local attorney, following an executive session that lasted nearly two hours.

When the commission returned to open session, a motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge at Thompson’s request in order to conduct a hearing pursuant to KRS 83A.040(9).

Per the statute, “any elected officer, in case of misconduct, incapacity, or willful neglect in the performance of the duties of his office, may be removed from office by a unanimous vote of the members of the legislative body exclusive of any member to be removed, who shall not vote in the deliberation of his removal.”

KRS 83A.040(9) also states that “no elected officer shall be removed without having been given the right to a full public hearing” and gives a commissioner who is removed from office the right to appeal the decision to the county’s circuit court.

While all city leaders agreed that a date and time for the hearing should be coordinated through the office of the mayor, city attorney and city clerk along with Thompson’s attorney, one commissioner voiced her opinion of the situation.

“I think it would be in the best interest of the city if Commissioner Thompson would resign and submit a public apology,” said Commissioner Leesa Unger. “We’ve already put hiring a police chief on hold. Projects will take a back seat, and taxpayer money will be used to deal with this situation. But, I do support the hearing for removal because I think our city deserves better.”

Specific details of the situation have been clothed in secrecy — leading many community members to speculate Thompson’s alleged misconduct, which the city was made aware of on Dec. 19.

However, the city is to be commended for taking immediate action on the matter. Commission members were informed of the issue during an executive session following the Dec. 20 voting meeting and proceeded according to due process with an investigation into the allegations.

Though the public hasn’t been privy to the discussions behind closed doors, it seems apparent that the city has followed all protocols thus far, including giving appropriate notice of meetings and providing specific agendas in regards to engaging in confidential discussions, which are mandatory per state law.

While we wait for particulars surrounding Thompson's alleged misconduct, we praise city leaders for their "by the book" handling of this unprecedented situation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription