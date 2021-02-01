When the city purchased the former Pic-Pac building from Frankfort businessman and Rebecca Ruth Candy owner Charles Booe late last year, it did so without specifying a permanent use for the prime real estate on soon-to-be-revitalized West Second Street.
Last week, a new city commission voted unanimously to lease the property to Pace Construction, one of the contractors for the city’s $12 million TIGER Grant project, at a cost of $1,100 per month. The contractor plans to use the building as an office and for storage and the parking lot for equipment.
The city paid Booe $390,000 for the property in November, and Pace Construction is expected to use it until August 2022 — the current date for “substantial completion” of the TIGER Grant project. The final completion date is set for December 2022.
“That kind of gives them a chance to, once they get it fully open to traffic, to go back and finish up any landscaping,” Chuck Knowles, TIGER Grant project manager, told The State Journal. “There’s a lot of landscaping on this project. If you look at the bid, there’s almost 6,000 perennial plants and shrubs that are going to go on this project. It blew my mind. And then there are four flowering trees and 67 shade trees that’ll go back on this project. So that's a lot of landscaping.”
Consider us among those who are glad that the property is being used and not sitting vacant like it has since Pic-Pac grocery closed in July 2019. However, we encourage city leaders to continue to look for a suitable long-term use for Second Street property beyond the two ideas that were floated by the previous city commission — additional shelter space and a new firehouse to serve downtown and South Frankfort.
As part of the rental agreement, the city has the option to terminate the lease at any time with sufficient notice and Pace Construction will also cordon off 3,000 square feet of space in the building to be used as an emergency shelter space, should the need arise in the city.
As the city collects rent, it is our hope that all possible options for the property are considered because the truth is that the two options on the table won't help solve Frankfort's food desert that was created when Pic-Pac closed.
