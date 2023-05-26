Why is it so difficult for the capital city to keep city managers? That is the question we all need to be asking in light of Tuesday’s announcement that City Manager Laura Hagg had tendered her resignation, which, according to records received from the city, means Frankfort has had 11 city managers — and is soon to add another — in the past 21 years.

In her resignation letter, Hagg, a Frankfort native, wasn’t shy about the reasons for her departure after only 22 months on the job, saying that when she took the position she wanted to see elected leaders’ vision through for growth and pandemic recovery.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription