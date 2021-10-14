Local restaurants and shops that rely on state workers for a portion of their income weren’t the only ones that took a financial hit when the coronavirus pandemic forced many government employees to work remotely. The city’s occupational tax revenue also plunged.
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson told The State Journal last week that the $1.9 million difference between what the city collected for state and local occupational taxes from 2020 to 2021 is directly attributed to state employees working remotely.
The City of Frankfort relies on its occupational tax — the 1.95% of wages that are withheld for those who work in the city limits — because it makes up the majority of the city’s general fund revenue.
In fiscal year 2020, the city brought in $20.7 million in combined state and local business occupational taxes, compared to $18.8 million that was collected in fiscal year 2021.
Though the lost revenue is roughly one-tenth of the total amount brought in, the main issue is the uncertainty of if and when those working remotely return to the office. Because while state employees are working at home their occupational taxes are going to the city or county where they reside.
“We have no way of knowing for sure if or when the state will bring back employees at full force but will have a better idea once the quarterly occupational tax report and payment is sent by the state in late October,” Wilkerson said.
According to Russell Goodwin, executive director of the office of public affairs for the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet, the most recent data available shows that approximately 50% of executive branch employees are working exclusively in a state office building. While 37% are on a hybrid office schedule and 13% are exclusively telecommuting.
Money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) — a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress last year — is helping to offset the occupational tax pinch, but that is not a long-term solution to the problem.
So what should the city do to mitigate the issue? Is an occupational tax raise on the horizon? The city plans to discuss the matter at the November work session.
In the meantime, we hope city leaders can come up with a solution that will benefit Frankfort and those who live, work and play here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.