The incoming Frankfort City Commission will get to decide the best use for the former Pic-Pac building, which has sat vacant for more than a year, after outgoing city leaders voted unanimously to purchase the property during a special meeting Thursday. But we believe the decision to buy the property should have been left up to the future commission, which will take office in a few weeks.
The locally owned neighborhood grocery store closed in July 2019 and was bought the following month by Rebecca Ruth owner Charles Booe and his wife, Risa, who paid $300,000 for the property — the amount of its latest PVA valuation. The city purchased the property from the Booes for $390,000, the value of a November appraisal of the property.
The optics of the city's purchase are bad.
City leaders acknowledged they have no specific plans for the piece of prime real estate on the Second Street corridor, which is currently undergoing a $12 million overhaul of the roadway and streetscape largely funded by a federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant. The goal of the massive facelift is to help boost economic development.
However, neither of the primary ideas tossed around during Thursday’s commission meeting — using the property for additional shelter space for the homeless due to its proximity to ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter or constructing a new firehouse — promotes economic growth and an invigorated tax base, which the corridor sorely needs.
Charles Booe said that the couple attempted to attract another grocery to the West Second Street property but were unsuccessful due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
While we prefer that the former Pic-Pac not sit empty, the grocery store's departure has created a food desert — an area where people are unable to gain access to healthful foods — for a large swath of Frankfort. Using this property for additional homeless housing or a new fire station does nothing to help solve the problem.
During a global health pandemic, when taxpayer funds are tight and will remain so for the foreseeable future, dishing out nearly $400,000 for property without a plan of use for it isn’t the best use of tax dollars and raises more questions than it answers.
Let's all remember, the new incoming city commission can always sell this property that the current city commission purchased with no specific use in mind. Maybe the city can make a cool $90,000 profit like the previous owner did.
I'm not informed enough about this particular issue to make an educated comment, except to lament that this is yet another piece of real property that will no longer be paying property taxes that go to support our schools. Frankfort/Franklin County suffer from the lack of property tax revenue due to the large amount of property that is owned by the state and other govenment entities that (by my understanding) do not pay property tax. Just a thought.
