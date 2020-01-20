At last week’s city commission meeting Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp and Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber made a plea for a slice of the $3.9 million in surplus the city is looking to reinvest in the community.
The school leaders presented a united front and requested $1.5 million to help fund synthetic turf fields at the three local high schools, or $500,000 per field.
While we agree that school fields are in need of improvement, evidenced by Franklin County High School's having to move a home football playoff game to Versailles last fall, we believe the city and community as a whole would get more bang for its buck by investing those funds into renovating Sower Soccer Complex at Capitol View Park.
The use of city dollars for school facilities gives us pause, especially considering that both districts are taxing entities. If school leaders feel passionately about the installation of synthetic fields and want to prioritize the project, each has the ability to raise the funding on their own.
Many, including City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, question the merit of making significant investments in Capitol View Park due to the fact that the city leases the property from the state. The lease will be up for renewal in 2023 and, obviously, city officials would have to secure a long-term extension with the state to justify a decision to pour money into park facilities.
Though the superintendents’ plan would have a more immediate impact — as lighting, sewer and restroom facilities are already up to snuff at the schools — we think that renovating Capitol View Park, in a centralized location, makes the most sense. The park also offers other amenities such as two basketball courts, nature trails, 5 miles of mountain biking trails and picnic facilities. Upgraded soccer fields would attract non-school competitions such as travel teams.
We believe all stakeholders — parents, athletes, school and city leaders — need to come to the table and take an in-depth look at what other communities are doing to meet the recreational needs of their own citizens and attract visitors at the same time. This would help all parties get ideas of what would and wouldn’t work in Frankfort.