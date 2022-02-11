The Frankfort City Commission set a precedent late last month when it unanimously approved a resolution and memorandum of agreement (MOA) for a Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) — the first of its kind — with Prescient Frankfort 1 LLC for a proposed senior living facility to be located at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the East-West Connector.

Prescient had previously asked city leaders to bond up to $40 million. Per the bond agreement, the city would act as a conduit through which the project could finance itself via government bonds — as interest rates on government bonds are usually lower than obtaining private financing.

A lawyer representing the company told commissioners that there was “no risk to the city.” However, because the city would hold the title for Prescient’s property and lease it to the company, tax rolls would be affected — which is why City Solicitor Laura Ross, at the commission’s direction, negotiated with the company for a PILOT.

According to Ross, the Payment In Lieu of Taxes would be equal to half of the total annual city and county occupational taxes “less any property taxes paid by the company to the city on any portion of the value of the leasehold interest in the project owned by the city created through any private financing.”

“They will of course be making their full occupational tax license payment but an additional payment that is just merely equal to one-half of the wage tax on the employees,” she added. “That is an option we recommended.”

A dedicated portion of the PILOT income will go to other taxing districts to offset lost property tax revenue, with the exception of Franklin County Schools, which will receive a PILOT payment directly from Prescient so as to not be impacted to the same extent as other taxing districts.

It also gives the city safeguards. For example, the city will be able to cancel the bonds after 30 years or if operation of the facility was to cease or after five years if the company fails to hit its target of 75 jobs.

We agree with Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Commissioner Leesa Unger, who both pointed out that the agreement shows that the city is supportive of local economic development and willing to work with companies looking to locate here, while at the same time protecting the city’s interests and taxpayer dollars.

In addition, it also allowed city staff to develop an application process as well as other policies and procedures that can be used in the future should the need arise again — making it a win-win for all involved.

“We will definitely be doing that. We will get a good process in place going forward that will hopefully make this less painless the next time one of these comes up,” Ross added.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription