The Frankfort Convention Center was closed and demolished by the state four years ago. However, in the past few weeks it has become increasingly apparent that Frankfort is still in need of a venue that can accommodate larger crowds.
Take for example, the unprecedented public hearing for the possible discipline or removal of City Commissioner Kyle Thompson for reported misconduct. The commissioner is accused of sending a text message containing a derogatory statement about a female candidate for police chief while her interview was being conducted behind closed doors in December.
It was determined that City Hall wouldn’t be a suitable site to contain the number of residents who planned to attend in-person. Therefore the hearing was moved to Thorn Hill Education Center and yet attendance was still limited to 75 community members on a first come, first served basis. The remainder of the perspective audience must watch the hearing via Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 or on the city’s social media pages.
While COVID rules and regulations have limited the number of in-person attendees, the underlying issue remains that there is not a local meeting space with the capacity to hold everyone who wants to attend — much less the 4,753 city residents who voted for Thompson in the 2020 general election.
Earlier this month local residents packed into the Paul Sawyier Public Library to voice their opinions of the Lakeview Park master plan at a public meeting. Again, it was not an ideal space for the number of people who attended.
However, one facet of the master plan includes the construction of a 160,000-square-foot multi-use recreation/convention center. The primary elements of which would include eight basketball courts, one “champion court” with arena seating, 16 volleyball courts, 24 pickleball courts, eight futsal courts, as well as meeting and performance spaces.
We believe this facility will help mitigate the lack of space problem and allow Franklin County Schools to move high school graduations back to Frankfort. For the past several years Western Hills and Franklin County high schools have had graduation at the Kentucky Horse Park, as there was no local venue that could contain the thousands who attend.
Consider us among those in support of the addition of the recreation/convention center, which will also allow the city and county to recoup some of the economic revenue that was lost when the convention center was destroyed.
