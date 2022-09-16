In an age of convenience when groceries are delivered to your door, movie tickets are paid for online and dining equates curbside pickup, the City of Frankfort is jumping into the game by streamlining its services with the rollout of its new mobile phone app, SeeClickFix.
The app is one way the city is trying to bridge the gap with the community and was hashed around earlier this year when leaders were discussing the strategic plan. The city hopes to better engage with residents through guest columns in The State Journal, newsletters, press conferences, press releases, blogging and the cellphone app.
“If you want to reach the widest audience possible, you’ve got to engage a number of tools in that toolbox,” Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler said during a February city commission meeting. “And creating a calendar of coordinated postings and using Hootsuite and other types of software so that you can push your message out as widely as possible is going to be key.”
The City of Frankfort’s SeeClickFix app, which is downloadable in both the App Store and Google Play, allows users to navigate the city’s website, find out what’s happening in the capital city and pay fines, fees, parking tickets and property taxes. In addition, residents can also apply for a business license and call City Hall.
But one of the greatest features of the app is its ability to allow users to report a crime or general issues — such as the location of potholes, street signs in need of repair, areas in need of sidewalk repairs, graffiti, street lights that are out, as well as trash, recycling, weeds and tall grass problems within the city limits.
On its Facebook page, the city has included a how-to tutorial video, which demonstrates how easy it is for residents to report issues through the mobile app.
Just shoot a photo of the problem, upload it to the app, review image and click “next,” which is located in the upper righthand corner. Then enter the location of the concern and click “next.” After selecting the issue category and clicking “next,” briefly describe the problem and click “submit.”
We applaud the city for making community engagement among all residents a priority. Not only is the mobile app easy to use, it is also a game changer in the way it allows citizens to interact with leaders at City Hall. Kudos to the forward thinking from those who serve our city and their continued commitment to our community.
