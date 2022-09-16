In an age of convenience when groceries are delivered to your door, movie tickets are paid for online and dining equates curbside pickup, the City of Frankfort is jumping into the game by streamlining its services with the rollout of its new mobile phone app, SeeClickFix.

The app is one way the city is trying to bridge the gap with the community and was hashed around earlier this year when leaders were discussing the strategic plan. The city hopes to better engage with residents through guest columns in The State Journal, newsletters, press conferences, press releases, blogging and the cellphone app.

